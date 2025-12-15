2 days ago

Scores of unemployed environmental health officers and assistants have staged a street protest to draw attention to what they describe as prolonged neglect and years of unfulfilled promises by the state.

The demonstrators are calling for immediate postings, formal employment, and official recognition for trained environmental health officers, assistants, and graduates of the School of Hygiene, many of whom say they have remained jobless long after completing their training.

The protest commenced at Independence Square on Monday, December 15, and is expected to move through the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Local Government before ending at the Flagstaff House, where the group plans to submit petitions to the relevant authorities.

Addressing the media during the demonstration, one protester voiced the group’s frustration over the lack of opportunities despite their qualifications.

“We are not backing down; we must be posted. We are exhausted and tired of staying at home. If our services are not needed, then the school should be closed,” she lamented.

As the protesters marched to the Ministry of Finance, they chanted slogans including “No posting, no going,” insisting they would continue pressing their demands until concrete action is taken by government.

The group says environmental health officers play a critical role in sanitation, disease prevention, and public health, and their continued exclusion from the workforce undermines national efforts to improve environmental and health standards.