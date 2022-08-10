1 hour ago

The Chiefs and people of Mamprusi in the North East Regional have handed a heroes welcome to one of their own Manboora Trey Haun.

He was hosted by the paramount chief of Mamprugu, Naa Bɔhagu at his palace after his heroics at the Unicycling World Championships.

The young boy who is based in the North East Regional town of Nalerigu has made Ghana proud at the Unicycling World Championships.

Trey Haun III won Ghana’s first-ever medals at the Unicycling World Championships.

The boy has been living in the North Eastern Regional town of Nalerigu for the past nine years with his father, represented Ghana at the Unicycling World Championships which took place in Grenoble- France.

He won bronze and silver medals whiles representing Ghana at the World Championship.

Haun III came second in the 30m Wheel Walk Race for males between 15 and 16 years before adding the bronze medal in the 50m One-Wheel Race.

The athlete's father took to Twitter to announce the heroes welcome that was afforded his son upon his return.

"Our #Mamprusi community greeted us with great fanfare today and Naa Bɔhagu, paramount chief of #Mamprugu, received his son Manboora Trey Haun as he returned home with two #Unicycling World Championship medals for #Ghana."

Unicycling is a sport practice that is not much known in Ghana, but includes more than 35 different disciplines such as collective, individual, artistic, or extreme sports.