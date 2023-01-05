1 hour ago

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Honourable Samuel Atta Akyea, has called for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to unite behind Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Atta Akyea said Bawumia’s competence is unmatched, describing it as ‘over the top’ and said he is uniquely qualified to deliver Ghana from any economic woes.

Atta Akya made his submission during an appearance on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme on Tuesday, January 3rd 2022.

“I am of the humble view that Dr. Bawumia will be the first president who is an economist and therefore nobody is going to say that the president didn’t understand the economy that is why the economy is a mess.

“Now, he is in the saddle…now you are president, deliver us from the economic mess. Who understands the economy better than the one who is an economist himself? So, in terms of competence, I am persuaded that he has it and he is over the top,” he told host Paul Adom-Otchere.

Atta Akyea said the NPP must prioritise competence above all in choosing a running mate and not default to tribal or religious considerations.

The legislator said the NPP should simply unify behind Dr Bawumia rather than go through a divisive primary and called for Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten to be named as Bawumia’s running mate to satisfy all factions.

The NPP is expected to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections later this year.

A slew of top party officials are expected to contest including the Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong and former party General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The race is widely expected to be a two-horse race between the upstart Dr Bawumia – who has won the hearts and minds of the party faithful with his economic genius and digital agenda – and the impatient Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten who would be coming for his due after being denied the flagbearer position by Nana Akufo-Addo in 2008.