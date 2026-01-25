6 hours ago

Students of the University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UNIMAC-IJ) on Friday, January 23, gathered for a solemn candlelight vigil in memory of their colleague, Nelson Blay Nokotey, a Level 300 Journalism student who died after being knocked down by an unregistered vehicle near the Dzorwulu stretch of the N1 Highway, close to the South Legon campus.

Nelson was fatally hit on January 19, 2026, at about 4:00 p.m., while returning home from lectures. The driver involved in the incident is said to have fled the scene shortly after the crash.

Beyond mourning their colleague, the vigil became a renewed call for the construction of a footbridge along the busy highway, which students say has long posed a serious danger to pedestrians, including members of the university community and nearby residents.

Holding candles and placards, the students marched quietly to draw attention to the constant risks faced by those who cross the highway daily.

Speaking to Citi News on behalf of the students, Helen Porsoo appealed to the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, to step in and advocate for immediate safety interventions to prevent further loss of life.

She emphasized that Nelson’s death must not be in vain and urged authorities to take concrete action to safeguard students.

The Dean of Students at UNIMAC-IJ also addressed the gathering, calling for calm as efforts are made to ensure justice.

“Our anger should be directed at the driver who recklessly knocked down and killed Nelson, and we must pray that justice is served,” the Dean stated.

University management has since assured students of its full support as police investigations into the tragic incident continue.