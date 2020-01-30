2 hours ago

The Leadership of the University of Ghana Alumni Association has honoured CEO of The Multimedia Group, Kwasi Twum.

Chairman of the Association, Richard Okrah who led the group that called on Mr Twum at his office in Accra, presented a certificate to him in recognition of his membership of the Association for seven years.

Mr Okrah was impressed with the strides Mr Twum has made in the media fraternity with The Multimedia Group which has grown to be Ghana’s biggest private commercial media business.

As the Group celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Mr Okrah said the Association was “pleased that one of us has over the years been able to sustain an industry such as yours.

“An industry which has gone through some turbulence over the years, especially with changes in regimes. But yours has been one of the examples that need to be emulated by those in the industry,” he added.

The Chairman who was accompanied by his vice, Prof Yaw Oheneba-Sakyi, stated their outmost contentment at the role Mr Twum has played in ensuring that The Multimedia Group stays distinguished above the others.

“We are pleased to be part of your 25th anniversary, that’s a quarter of a century of very active and efficient broadcasting...so we decided to come today to present you with a certificate of recognition for what you have done in the past and continue to do for your alma mater and also to add our voices to the messages of congratulations on the occasion of your 25th anniversary,” he said.

The ceremony was used to explore further ways in which the partnership between Multimedia and the University can be improved.

Also present at the meeting were Dr. Mrs Sylvia Boye, Dr Kofi Ahmed, Dr Kojo Baah Parry; General Secretary, Anna Ampoful and Lab Master, Edmund Ayeetey.

