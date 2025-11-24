4 hours ago

The University of Ghana has firmly dismissed claims by private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning that the institution has amended its statutes to endorse LGBTQ+ activities on campus.

The allegations, carried in a GhanaWeb publication on Friday, November 21, 2025, stemmed from comments Mr. Foh-Amoaning made on Onua FM’s Yɛn Nsempa programme.

During the interview, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values alleged that the University Council, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, had revised the statutes to permit transgender and LGBTQ+ practices. He also claimed his organisation had sought clarification from the University but received no response.

In a statement issued on November 24, 2025, the University described the allegations as false, misleading, and defamatory. Management clarified that its 2024 statute review did not introduce any provisions supporting LGBTQ+ activities.

Instead, the revisions were limited to replacing gender-specific pronouns such as “he,” “she,” “him,” and “her” with gender-neutral terms like “they” and “their,” a linguistic update aligned with modern English usage and consistent with current academic, legal, and religious texts, including the 2011 NIV Bible.

To demonstrate the nature of the changes, the University provided an example showing how phrases like “his or her” were replaced with singular “they” without altering the substance or intent of the statutes.

The institution further contradicted Mr. Foh-Amoaning’s claim of non-response, stating that it had replied to his coalition in a letter dated November 10, 2025, explaining the pronoun adjustments and reaffirming that no statute amendments related to LGBTQ+ acceptance had been made.

The University also condemned what it described as an unwarranted personal attack on the Vice-Chancellor, noting that no Vice-Chancellor has the authority to unilaterally amend the statutes. Management said attempts to personalise an institutional matter and question the Vice-Chancellor’s integrity were inappropriate and in bad faith.

The University has demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Mr. Foh-Amoaning, warning that failure to comply will prompt legal action to protect the institution and its leadership.

Additionally, the University called on GhanaWeb, Onua FM, and other media outlets to exercise due diligence when reporting on sensitive matters. It cautioned that circulating unverified claims misinforms the public and undermines institutional credibility, urging journalists to verify information through the Public Affairs Directorate.

The University reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence, ethical governance, and providing a safe, lawful environment for all community members, emphasising that it will remain focused on its core mission despite the controversy.