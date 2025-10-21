2 hours ago

The University of Ghana has refuted social media reports claiming that it is seeking investors for a joint venture involving 80 acres of land at Legon, describing the publication as completely false.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Registrar on Monday, October 20, 2025, the University cautioned the public to ignore the circulating advert and avoid engaging with anyone associated with it.

“The University wishes to advise and warn the public that the said parcel of land forms part of the University of Ghana’s property.

The University has neither authorized anyone to publish such an advert nor has it expressed any intention to initiate such a venture,” the statement clarified.

The false advertisement reportedly touted a “prime area” within Legon as an attractive investment site, claiming the University was inviting partners for a development project — a claim management insists is untrue.

“The public is therefore advised to disregard the advert running on social media and report any individuals suspected to be part of the syndicate to the police or the University’s management,” the statement added.

The University reaffirmed its dedication to transparency and due process in all legitimate projects, emphasizing that any official announcements regarding investments or partnerships would only come through its authorized communication channels.