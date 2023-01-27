3 hours ago

Actor and politician, John Dumelo, has been honoured by the University of Ghana, Legon.

Mr Dumelo’s philanthropic gestures to students of the oldest and largest public university has not gone unnoticed.

In view of this, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has rewarded Mr Dumelo with a certificate of appreciation in recognition of his generous support to the school’s Students Financial Aid.

Since he became a politician, Mr Dumelo has not only made impact in the agricultural sector, but paid fees for many needy but brilliant students.

The intent is in pursuit to develop world-class human resources with the capabilities to meet national development needs.

In reaction, Mr Dumelo expressed appreciation to the school’s management for granting him the well-deserved honour.