The University of Ghana (UG) has once again been ranked as the best university in Ghana and the West African sub-region in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2026, reaffirming its status as a leading institution on the African continent.

This recognition marks a continuation of UG’s impressive performance, having achieved a similar ranking in the 2025 edition.

At the global level, the University maintained its placement, highlighting the institution’s sustained excellence in academic and research performance.

The latest QS results reflect the tangible impact of UG’s commitment to the five strategic priorities outlined in its 2024–2029 Strategic Plan.

These priorities focus on transforming student experiences, driving impactful research, enhancing stakeholder relationships, promoting diversity and inclusion, and ensuring sustainable resource mobilisation and stewardship.

Key Highlights from the QS Rankings:



Employment Outcomes: The University scored an outstanding 96.8, underlining the global competitiveness of its graduates. This directly reflects UG’s focus on student employability through its Transformative Student Experience initiative.



International Research Network: A strong score of 80.8 underscores UG’s expanding global research collaborations and growing visibility, aligned with the pillar of Impactful Research.



Sustainability Score: UG’s performance in this category showcases its commitment to environmental responsibility and ethical governance, supporting its strategic pillar on Sustainable Resource Mobilisation and Stewardship.

These rankings serve as a significant boost of confidence for the University to continue its investments in faculty development, teaching and learning infrastructure, and international partnerships, with the aim of further enhancing its academic environment and global footprint.

In addition to the QS success, the University of Ghana was recently ranked in the inaugural Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025, where it placed first in Ghana, second in West Africa, and achieved a strong position globally.

While QS and THE rankings apply different methodologies, both affirm UG’s rising academic profile and international impact.

The University’s management has commended the collective efforts of faculty, staff, students, and alumni in achieving these milestones.

These achievements not only advance UG’s vision of becoming a world-class research-intensive university but also contribute meaningfully to the transformation of higher education in Ghana and across Africa.