The University of Ghana has lifted its restriction on social gatherings on campus following a significant drop in COVID-19 cases.

In a statement released on Monday, July 14, the Office of Student Affairs announced that the ban, which had been in place since Thursday, June 26, is now officially lifted, effective immediately.

The decision was made after consultations with University Health Services and University Management.

“The Office of Student Affairs, in consultation with the University Health Services and University Management, wishes to inform the entire university community that the restriction on social gatherings on the University of Ghana campus due to the resurgence of COVID-19 has been lifted with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The initial restriction was part of emergency measures taken in response to a reported uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus. It had impacted events and activities organised by student groups, departments, halls, and religious associations.

With the lifting of the ban, student organisations including the SRC, GRASAG, JCRs, religious groups, and various departmental or school associations are now allowed to resume their regular activities and events.

However, the university emphasised that all COVID-19 health protocols must continue to be followed. “Please ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are adhered to. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated,” the statement concluded.