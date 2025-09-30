3 hours ago

The Coalition of Unpaid Newly Posted Teachers has announced plans to embark on a peaceful street protest on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, to demand the immediate payment of outstanding salary arrears and the issuance of staff ID cards.

The group, comprising graduates from Colleges of Education and various universities, says the protest follows the government’s failure to meet a September 23 deadline they set for resolving the issue.

According to the coalition, hundreds of newly posted teachers have been working without pay for several months. College-trained teachers report going without salaries for over 13 months, while their university-trained counterparts have allegedly not received any pay for nine months, and lack staff IDs necessary for official processing.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, Lead Convenor Simon Kofi Nartey described the situation as dire and unfair, insisting the protest would go ahead as planned.

“The government is not being fair, GES and the Finance Ministry are not being fair to us, that is why we are taking to the streets more. And for our colleagues from the universities, they have also worked for nine months now, entering into the 10th month without a staff ID or salary as well,” he lamented.

The demonstration is scheduled to begin at Obra Spot in Accra and move through several major government institutions, including:



Jubilee House



Ministry of Education



Ghana Education Service (GES)



Ministry of Finance

The protest will end at Independence Square, where the teachers plan to deliver a final petition.

The coalition has vowed not to call off the protest until their concerns are resolved, urging the government to prioritise the welfare of teachers who have already assumed duty but remain unpaid and unregistered within the system.