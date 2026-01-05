7 hours ago

The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers has threatened to embark on another demonstration and is also considering legal action against the government over prolonged delays in the payment of salary arrears and the issuance of staff identification cards to its members.

The group says more than 6,000 teachers, some of whom have worked for between 12 and 15 months, have received only two months’ salary, despite repeated appeals and a protest organised last year. According to the coalition, the situation has worsened the cost-of-living pressures faced by affected teachers.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on Sunday, January 4, 2026, the Lead Convenor of the Coalition, Simon Kofi Nartey, urged the government and their employers to urgently resolve the matter.

“We are calling on our employer and the government at large to listen to us and have our arrears paid so that we can have peace of mind and continue the good work we are doing for the country,” he said.

Mr. Nartey also called for the immediate issuance of staff identification cards to members who are yet to receive them. He warned that failure to complete the process before payment of this month’s salaries could trigger another protest.

“The few members who are yet to be issued with their staff IDs should receive them before this month’s salary is paid, otherwise we will hit the streets once again,” he stated.

He further revealed that the coalition is exploring legal options, describing the situation as unjust and discriminatory.

“Some of us started work with colleagues who have since received their salaries in full, while others continue to go through this ordeal. It is unfair, and it calls for legal action against the government,” he added.

The Coalition of Unpaid Teachers insists that until all outstanding salary arrears are paid and their employment fully regularised, members will continue to pursue all lawful means to press their demands.