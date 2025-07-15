1 hour ago

Sensitive materials belonging to global music icon Beyoncé were stolen from a rental vehicle in Atlanta just days before her first show in the city, according to police.

The theft, which took place on 8 July 2025, involved hard drives containing unreleased music, tour setlists, show plans, and other confidential content meant for the ongoing Cowboy Carter stadium tour.

According to an incident report filed with the Atlanta Police Department, the items were taken from a Black Jeep Wagoneer rented by choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue, both longtime collaborators of the superstar.

The duo told police they had briefly parked near a food hall when the vehicle’s rear window was smashed and two suitcases were stolen. Inside those bags were:



Five jump drives with watermarked and unreleased music



Footage and plans for past and upcoming shows



Setlists



A laptop, designer clothing, and Apple AirPods

The police report notes that the contents were “personal sensitive information for the musician Beyoncé.” Officers attempted to trace the stolen electronics using tracking data and dusted the vehicle for fingerprints, recovering "two very light prints."

An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued in connection with the case, though the suspect’s name has not yet been made public. It remains unclear whether any of the stolen items have been recovered.

The incident occurred just two days before Beyoncé’s first Atlanta show on 10 July, part of her Cowboy Carter tour. The multi-night stop in the city concluded on Monday, 14 July, and featured a surprise appearance by Jay-Z on the final night.

Christopher Grant has worked with major artists including Shakira, while Diandre Blue recently appeared alongside Beyoncé in her 2024 Super Bowl commercial, where she debuted two tracks from the Cowboy Carter album.

Representatives for Beyoncé have not yet commented on the theft.