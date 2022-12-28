1 hour ago

The North Africa derby match between Algeria and neighbours Libya will highlight day one of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship at newly-built Baraki Stadium in Algiers on 13 January 2023 at 20h00 local time (19h00 GMT)

The seventh edition of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship will take place from 13 January to 04 February 2023. Today, CAF issued a slightly altered calendar with only one match scheduled for the opening day.

For the first time in the history of CHAN, 18 countries will be competing for the title - an increase from the previous 16 nations. The tournament features footballers playing in their respective national leagues.

The participating teams have been divided into five groups, three of four teams and two of three teams each.



Group A (Baraki Stadium): Algeria, Libya, Mozambique, Ethiopia



Group B (Stade du 19 Mai 1956, Annaba): DR Congo, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal



Group C (Chahid Hamlaoui Stadium, Constantine): Morocco, Sudan, Madagascar, Ghana



Group D (Olympic Stadium, Oran): Mali, Angola, Mauritania



Group E (Olympic Stadium, Oran): Cameroon, Congo, Niger

Below is the full calendar :

