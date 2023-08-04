7 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the people of Ghana to honour the aspirations of the nation’s founding leaders and work together towards achieving the country’s true potential.

The President emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, respecting individual liberties, human rights, and embracing democratic accountability.

These principles were at the core of the struggle for independence by Ghana’s forebears, and they continue to be vital in shaping the nation’s future.

President Akufo-Addo highlighted that the contemporary challenge for Ghanaians is to build a modern economy that fosters prosperity and progress, ensuring a dignified life for all citizens. This vision involves collective efforts from all sectors of society to drive growth, development, and social justice in the country.

Founders’ Day, observed on August 4, is a day of remembrance and commemoration for the contributions of successive generations in liberating Ghana from colonialism and imperialism, ultimately leading to the founding of the nation-state. It is an occasion to reflect on Ghana’s history and celebrate the efforts and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and self-determination.

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the significance of this day and expressed pride in Ghana’s accomplishments as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa. After 66 years of independence, the country stands as a model for others in the region and beyond, demonstrating the possibilities of democratic governance and national development.

“Today, sixty-six (66) years after independence, our nation is considered a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa. August 4, in the life and history of our nation, is one of utmost importance. It is, indeed, a sacred day,” the President said in an address delivered to mark this year’s Founders’ Day.

“The ownership of our lands was never an issue again during the rest of the colonial period. We should not, then, forget that we continued to possess our lands freely, unlike the situation in Eastern and Southern Africa, because of the bravery and foresight of the members of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society, and we must continually pay homage to these patriots,” the President said in an address to the nation.

