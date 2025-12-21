19 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), and member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ishaq Ibrahim, has called on the government to consider postponing lithium mining if it cannot secure an agreement that delivers meaningful benefits to Ghanaians.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, December 20, 2025, Mr Ibrahim argued that it would be preferable to preserve the resource for future generations rather than proceed with a deal that disadvantages the country.

His comments follow renewed public debate over the lithium mining agreement between the government and Barari DV Ghana Limited, which covers lithium and other minerals at Mankessim in the Central Region. The agreement was initially laid before Parliament by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

On December 10, the government withdrew the revised agreement from Parliament to allow for further consultations with key stakeholders. The withdrawal followed a request by Barari DV Ghana Limited to revise the lease terms, citing a sharp decline in global lithium prices that had affected the project’s commercial viability. The agreement was subsequently resubmitted on December 19, sparking fresh controversy over the proposed 5 per cent royalty rate, which critics argue represents a reduction from the 10 per cent rate negotiated under the previous administration.

Questioning the government’s justification for the revised terms, Mr Ibrahim criticised officials for what he described as illogical arguments.

“If you listen to the minister and people like Hamza Suhuyini, everything they say about the lithium deal defies logic. Between ten per cent and five per cent, which is better? Between seven per cent and ten per cent, which is better?” he asked.

He accused the government of favouring investors over the interests of Ghanaians, despite branding itself as a listening administration.

“Sometimes I ask myself, on whose side is the government — the investors or the people of Ghana?” he said.

Mr Ibrahim recalled that the previous administration had negotiated a 10 per cent royalty rate, which was criticised by the current government while it was in opposition.

“During our time, we negotiated a rate that was double what was initially proposed. They said the 10 per cent wasn’t good enough, and now they have the opportunity to do better, yet they are proposing five per cent,” he stated.

Describing the government’s approach as weak, Mr Ibrahim argued that even under the revised sliding-scale arrangement, the investor would still benefit economically.

“This team is not good at negotiation,” he said.

He further cautioned against using job creation concerns to justify what he described as a poor deal, insisting that Ghana should prioritise long-term national interest.

“If Ghanaians are being shortchanged in the lithium sector today, there is nothing wrong with leaving the resource for the next generation. If prices are down now, what about the future? We can wait, or we can wait until we have a competent team that can negotiate better for the Ghanaian people,” he added.