7 hours ago

The UPSA Law School will on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, confer a Lifetime Achievement in Law Award on distinguished lawyer, public servant, and legal academic, Tsatsu Tsikata, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to the legal profession and Ghana’s constitutional development.

The third Honorific Lecture and Award Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium, where Mr Tsikata’s enduring legacy and influence on generations of legal practitioners and scholars will be celebrated.

According to a press release issued by the law school, the highlight of the event will be a keynote honorific lecture reflecting on his contributions to law and governance.

The lecture will be delivered by Betty Mould-Iddrisu, a Member of the Council of State and former Attorney-General of Ghana.

Following the lecture, the Lifetime Achievement in Law Award will be formally presented to Mr Tsikata in recognition of his outstanding service and impact on Ghana’s legal landscape.

The event is expected to attract a distinguished audience, including members of the bench and bar, academia, public service, the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders.

Organisers have described the occasion as a significant moment of reflection, celebration, and intellectual engagement within Ghana’s legal and academic community.

Mr Tsikata, widely regarded as one of Ghana’s most accomplished legal minds, has built a career spanning decades, during which he has played key roles in landmark constitutional and public interest cases, leaving a lasting imprint on the country’s jurisprudence and legal education.

The UPSA Law School has extended an open invitation to the public and stakeholders to participate in what is anticipated to be a memorable national and academic event.