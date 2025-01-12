57 minutes ago

A private businessman Kojo Okyere has petitioned the Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) to terminate the appointment of retired Police Officer, Dr. Benjamin Agordzor as a lecturer of the University over his record of “misconduct” and corresponding sanctions while in the Police Service as contained in an RTI request.

According to the businessman, the record of the maverick retired Police Officer while in active service is unbefitting of the status of a lecturer of a reputable institution such as the UPSA.

“For a person lawfully convicted on 6 counts of misconduct to be a leadership lecturer at UPSA leaves much to be desired about the characters being employed and given leadership roles to mentor the next generation”

According to the records as contained in the Right To Information request, ACP (retired) Agordzo was found guilty and sanctioned for six counts of misconduct contrary to section 17 (K) of the Police Service Act 1970 (ACT 350).

“Types of Offence committed if any? - Six counts of Misconduct contrary to section 17 (k) of the Police Service Act. 1970 (ACT350).

“Any internal adjudication processes he was put through, if any? - Yes, Service Enquiry.

“Any convictions? - Yes

“Any punishments he suffered? - Yes. He was removed from the Service in August 2007, and upon appeal, the Police council on 24th mARCH 2009 reduced his punishment. He was demoted in rank from Superintendent to deputy Superintendent of Police,” details of the RTI said.

The petition was submitted and received by an official of the registry of the UPSA Helina Appiah on Monday 13th January 2025.

The development comes on the back of comments made on TV3 by Mr Agordzo inciting police officers against the IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

“If Dampare stays in office beyond January 7, Police officers will mobilise to get him out,” he said on TV3 after the NDC won the December 7 polls.

Read petition below:

The Vice-Chancellor

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

Accra

12th January, 2025

Dear Sir

Petition for the removal of Dr. Benjamin Agordzo as lecturer

Following the recent alarming public commentary of retired Police Officer Dr Benjamin Agordzo inciting personnel of the Ghana Police Service against the respected Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, I have learnt with great shock, that he is a lecturer of your noble institition which has achieved the enviable accolade of training individuals of exceptional social and corporate character.

As a concerned Ghanaian, having been disturbed by his comments as was broadcast by local television station TV3 and subsequently reported by many other news websites, I took the liberty to research more on him and why a retired Police Officer will incite insurrection in a hierarchical institution such as the Police Service considering the implication of such an action for national security and stability of the country.

Among other things Dr Agordzo is captured on video saying among other destabilizing comments “Some police officers will mobilize and drive him [the IGP] out of office, mark my words”. He continues “I am telling you that Police personnel will lock his door”. (Attached is a video link to the commentary https://fb.watch/x4CA-1wh2g/ ).

Dr Agordzo, being a former police officer, knew or ought to have known that inciting junior police officers against the IGP on a television with nationwide coverage was a dangerous act that had the potential to destabilize the entire country. By advocating for a breakdown in discipline, Dr Agordzo, who is supposed to be a leadership lecturer, was setting the agenda for chaos and lawlessness in the society. That is definitely a behavior unbecoming of a leadership lecturer in a reputable public institution like the UPSA.

I have been privileged to obtain an (RTI) Right To Information request on him sort by a patriotic citizen. Mr Vice Chancellor, I am sad to note that the details I have been confronted with are as shocking as they are concerning for the reputation of any individual who is expected to impart knowledge and values to future generations. (Attached are details as contained in the RTI request).

Dr Agordzo, as the details hold, has a documented history of misconduct while in the Police which led to his Removal from the Police at some point. After serving almost 2 years out as an officer, the Police Council reinstated him and demoted him from the rank of Superintendent to a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

For a person lawfully convicted on 6 counts of misconduct to be a leadership lecturer at UPSA leaves much to be desired about the characters being employed and given leadership roles to mentor the next generation.

It is on these basis; his incidiary public commentary and history as detailed in the RTI request that I write to you to reconsider the appointment of Mr Agordzo as a staff of your institution.

Thank you

Sincerely yours

Kojo Otchere

Contact: 0553011243