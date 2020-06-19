21 minutes ago

The 2020 U-Multirank global universities rankings has listed the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) as one of the top universities in the world.

UPSA is the only university in Ghana featured in the global rankings that assesses universities on a multi-dimensional approach to higher education, including teaching and learning, research, knowledge transfer, regional engagement and international orientation. A statement issued by the UPSA and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the University emerged strongest in teaching and learning.

It said its overall profile shows top performance across various indicators, with two 'A' (very good) scores overall.

It said the rankings also place UPSA as one of the top two universities in West Africa on the Africa list which has 23 universities from nine countries making it to the master list of universities.

It said the 2020 edition of U-Multirank features 1,759 universities from 92 countries and provides a common platform for participants to compare with each other on a like-with-like basis.

The statement said the U-Multirank is an alternative approach to comparing university performance. Its multi-dimensional approach compares the performance of universities across a range of different activities, grading each of them from 'A' (very good) to 'E' (weak). It said 2020 Global Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings UPSA had also retained its position as one of the best three (3) universities in Ghana in the 2020 Global Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings.

It said the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) balancing their scores across broad areas such as research, outreach and stewardship.

"This year only three universities in Ghana were accepted to the ranking list, including UPSA although participating universities increased from a little over 400 to 766 universities from 85 countries," the statement said.

"The other Ghanaian universities in the rankings are the University of Ghana and Ashesi University."

It said UPSA was ranked in the 401+ position (same position as the University of Ghana) whiles Ashesi was ranked in the 301+ position.

Professor Abednego F. O. Amartey, the Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the news of UPSA’s latest rankings saying, “This is an endorsement of the university’s effort to attain global status and to remain nationally entrenched, regionally relevant and globally recognised.”

He commended faculty, staff and students, the alumni and all stakeholders for their diverse contributions in making these achievements possible.

The statement said the University is one of the fastest-growing public universities in sub-Saharan Africa devoted to business studies and relevant courses in humanities including ICT, Communications and Law.

It said UPSA's relevance is even strengthened through research and teaching. The University is also a member of the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programmes (ACBSP) based in the United States.

It said UPSA is also widely acclaimed for its dual qualification programmes and Distance Education with reliable online/virtual learning resources.

It is the only University mandated to offer both professional and academic programmes in Ghana with top-notch industry-experienced, local and international Faculty.