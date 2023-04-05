5 hours ago

University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) says it has commenced a probe into a viral video of an altercation in its hostel.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Dr Koryoe Anim-Wright said an investigation committee has been set up to begin the probe.

However, preliminary investigation has revealed that, the culprit is in a special non-tertiary programme in preparation for an external professional examination.

The viral video which has garnered mixed reactions on social media captured a lady caning the palm of her colleague in a hostel.

The reason for her action is however not known.

But the University which has condemned the act said its over 20,000 students are committed to their studies and abide by the University’s Code of Conduct diligently.

“The behaviour exhibited in the video goes against our Code and does a disservice to the

majority of UPSA students who uphold the values of respect and professionalism for

which UPSA is known for” the statement read.

“The University’s Code of Conduct, to which all our students subscribe, remains the

document that drives student behaviour and conduct at UPSA. Students who violate

the Code face disciplinary proceedings,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, management of UPSA has assured all those found culpable after investigations will be punished.

Below is the full statement