Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, has lost her seat to the National Democratic Congress’ Rev. Kweku Addo.

This defeat marks a significant political shift in the constituency, as Rev. Addo’s victory underscores growing support for the National Democratic Congress in the area.

Owusu-Ekuful, a prominent figure in the NPP, had held the seat for multiple terms – since 2012.

In a related development, other NPP bigwigs who also lost their parliamentary seats include – Henry Quartey. He lost the Ayawaso Central seat to NDC’s Abdul Rauf Tubazu.

NPP’s Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama also lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress’s candidate. Provisional results from the collation centre show that Abdul-Fataw Alhassan of the NDC had 30,707 votes as against Farouk Aliu Mahama’s 29,819.

The current NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu, has unexpectedly lost too.

Another surprise NPP defeat is Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, and MP for Sekondi, Andrew Agyapa Mercer.