Ghana's Minister for Communication and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful has paid a glowing tribute to late acror Frimpong Manso popularly known in showbiz circles as Osofo Dadzie who died on Monday August 10, 2020.

The veteran actor, who was the lead character in the television drama series Osofo Dadzie in the 1980's has died at the age of 89 following a short illness.

In a post on her official Facebook page, Hon Ursula Owusu expressed her condolences to the family of the late actor before paying a befitting tribute.

The Minister also recounted her last personal encounter with Osofo Dadzie, which was in the run up to the 2016 general election, stating that he the late actor "was still witty and lively".

Read Ursula Owusu's full tribute to Osofo Dadzie;

Deepest of condolences to the family of veteran Ghanaian actor, Mr. Frimpong Manso popularly known as 'Osofo Dadzie' on his demise.

'Osofo Dadzie' became a household name in Ghana particularly in the 70s and early 80s as a result of the very interesting role played by Mr. Frimpong Manso, the lead character in that popular television drama series.

It was the captivating role he played in that television series which earned him the sobriquet, 'Osofo Dadzie', which he would answer to for the rest of his beautiful life.

I remember my encounter with him, on my rounds, in the run up to the 2016 elections. He was still witty and lively.

We will miss him dearly.

May his soul rest in peace.