6 days ago

Ghanaian center-back who hold's US citizenship, Kelvin Lamptey Mills is bent on exploring Europe with his football talent after completing a move to Cyprus second division club MEAP Nisou.

At 19 years old, Mills has set sight on plying his trade in Europe hence, the tough decision to switch to Cyprus where they play in UEFA competitions. He had his early age football and youth team football in the MlS Next Pro.

The young talent, signed a year deal with an option to extend with MEAP Nisou, putting in line his career. Lamptey Mills has set a target for his career and to achieve it, ought to take bold steps as he anticipates a move to MEAP Nisou parent club Omonia FC in the elite competition.

In an exclusive interview with Ghanaian Journalist Kolog Bonaventure, Mills highlighted on his potential and disclosed that his desire to trade in Europe inspired his career journey to Cyprus. He said; "Is calm to learn from Cyprus as a young player who wants to play in Europe.

"It's the walking way for many players to atleast adjust to the European league before joining"

"My main goal is to be well developed before joining as a seasoned professional player, and I think here is the right place".

Mills added that; " Yes, in Cyprus is easy to adopt and when you're able, you're ready to play in Europe but at the moment want to learn a lot".

Mills is expected to enhance MEAP Nisou defending capabilities as they aim for success in their upcoming matches. His addition to the squad not only strengthens their backline but also adds depth to the team.

Kelvin Lamptey Mills is born to two Ghanaian parents, from Accra but he grew up in the United State. At age two, he left Ghana and has spent 17-years in US and currently is a citizen.

Meanwhile, he is eligible to represent any of the two countrys.

Story Kolog Bonaventure