1 hour ago

A US-based Ghanaian, Richard Aheto, has saved dozens of families from a fire outbreak in Mableton, Georgia.

According to reports by the Atlanta News, Aheto heard the popping of the fire outside his window and looked through his window blinds only to see a fire at an adjacent apartment building.

He then ran across the street and started banging on doors to wake up families.

“I’m scared for them; I’m not scared for me. I saw a lot of people with little babies, especially,” the report stated.

According to Richard Aheto, the noise of the fire was drowning out the sound of his banging hence, he went towards the building's side and began knocking on the windows.

“I started knocking on the windows. So, I banged on the windows,” Aheto explained.

Through his act, he got dozens of residents and their families out of their homes as their building was razed by the fire.

A victim, Sheena Smith, who evacuated with her daughter and mother, grieved how the fire took all of her belongings within a short time.

“In one second everything you have is gone. Just try to imagine that,” she said.

In her narration, Aheto knocked on her door and alerted her of the fire.

“It’s a refreshing feeling to know that people still care,” Smith said.

A fire official of the Cobb County who was at the scene noted that everyone survived the fire and nobody sustained a serious injuries.

The hero, Richard Aheto, gives glory to God for putting him in a place to help those in need.

The victims of the fire outbreak were given a temporal shelter by the Cobb County EMS and the Red Cross at a recreation centre.