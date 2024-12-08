30 minutes ago

The United States Embassy in Accra has congratulated Ghana for successfully conducting its recent presidential elections, highlighting the country's commitment to democracy and peaceful transitions of power.

In a statement, the embassy commended the Ghanaian people for their active participation and the peaceful environment that characterized the election process, which it described as a testament to the country's democratic maturity.

The embassy further expressed its support for Ghana's President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, following his victory in the elections.

Acknowledging Mahama's extensive political experience, the US Embassy emphasized its commitment to working closely with the new administration to foster continued cooperation between the two nations.

The embassy reiterated its support for Ghana’s development goals, particularly in areas such as governance, human rights, and economic growth.

As Ghana prepares for the next chapter under President-Elect Mahama’s leadership, the US Embassy expressed confidence in the enduring partnership between the two countries.

The United States remains a steadfast ally of Ghana, and the embassy looks forward to deepening diplomatic ties and collaborating on regional and global issues.

Ghana's democratic process continues to serve as a beacon of stability and progress in the West African region, and the US Embassy reiterated its congratulations to the people of Ghana for demonstrating the importance of peaceful elections and democratic values.