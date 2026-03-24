8 hours ago

The United States Embassy in Ghana has announced a significant reduction in visa waiting times as preparations gather pace for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎Speaking at a media training session in Accra, Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson said applicants can now secure interview appointments within one week, a move aimed at easing travel plans ahead of an expected surge in demand.

‎He urged Ghanaian journalists and football fans to apply under the correct visa categories to avoid disqualification. According to him, journalists covering the tournament must apply for the I visa, while supporters travelling to watch matches or for tourism should apply for the B1/B2 visa.

‎Mr Olson warned that applying under the wrong category could result in a denial, even if the applicant qualifies under the appropriate one.

‎He outlined the application process, which includes completing the DS-160 form online, paying a fee of 185 dollars, booking an interview, and presenting key documents such as a valid passport, photograph and confirmation pages.

‎Visa interviews, he noted, are typically brief but require applicants to be clear and truthful about their purpose of travel, employment in Ghana, and how their trip will be funded.

‎Journalists, in particular, are expected to provide evidence of their professional work, including published articles or media content.

‎The Embassy also issued a strong warning against the use of false information or fake documents, stating that such actions could lead to visa refusal or even a lifetime ban.

‎Applicants were further cautioned against relying on agents who promise guaranteed visas, with Mr Olson stressing that the official application process remains the only legitimate route.

‎He added that while a lack of travel history does not automatically lead to rejection, applicants must demonstrate strong ties to Ghana.

‎Prospective travellers have also been advised not to purchase flight tickets until their visas have been approved, as interest in attending the World Cup continues to grow.