The United States Embassy in Ghana has announced a significant reduction in visa waiting times as preparations gather pace for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking at a media training session in Accra, Chargé d’Affaires Rolf Olson said applicants can now secure interview appointments within one week, a move aimed at easing travel plans ahead of an expected surge in demand.
He urged Ghanaian journalists and football fans to apply under the correct visa categories to avoid disqualification. According to him, journalists covering the tournament must apply for the I visa, while supporters travelling to watch matches or for tourism should apply for the B1/B2 visa.
Mr Olson warned that applying under the wrong category could result in a denial, even if the applicant qualifies under the appropriate one.
He outlined the application process, which includes completing the DS-160 form online, paying a fee of 185 dollars, booking an interview, and presenting key documents such as a valid passport, photograph and confirmation pages.
Visa interviews, he noted, are typically brief but require applicants to be clear and truthful about their purpose of travel, employment in Ghana, and how their trip will be funded.
Journalists, in particular, are expected to provide evidence of their professional work, including published articles or media content.
The Embassy also issued a strong warning against the use of false information or fake documents, stating that such actions could lead to visa refusal or even a lifetime ban.
Applicants were further cautioned against relying on agents who promise guaranteed visas, with Mr Olson stressing that the official application process remains the only legitimate route.
He added that while a lack of travel history does not automatically lead to rejection, applicants must demonstrate strong ties to Ghana.
Prospective travellers have also been advised not to purchase flight tickets until their visas have been approved, as interest in attending the World Cup continues to grow.
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