4 hours ago

The US Government has pledged a US$100 million to help countries in the Sahel Region to prevent threats of violent extremists activities.

The Vice President of the US Kamala Harris, who announced the offer Monday afternoon in Accra, March 27, 2023, said the money will help countries such as Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo.

The second couple of the United States of America, who arrived in Accra yesterday, March 26, 2023, are visiting Ghana from March 26 to 29, then Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from March 29 to 31. Their final stop will be Lusaka, Zambia on March 31 and April 1, according to official communication.

The visit is not only the first to Africa by the US Vice-President, but also the first time a Black US Vice-President is visiting Africa, as well as the highest profile trip yet by the current US administration, as she is the most senior Biden administration official to visit the continent.

Speaking at the Jubilee House in Accra, where the US Vice President and Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo are giving formal speeches, said the US Government was pleased with the role Ghana had been playing to ensure the stability of the Sahel region.

"We also recognise Ghana's significant contribution to the Sahel and I thank you for your leadership there," Vice President Kamala said.

She said "to help address the threat of violent extremism and instability, today, I'm pleased to announce one hundred million Dollars in support of Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Côte d'Ivoire and Togo."

She said last week, President Joe Biden announced a strategic plans for coastal West Africa as part of the United States strategy to prevent conflict and promote stability, stressing that "Today, the funding and announcement I have just made will help to implement them."

She expressed the hope that the support that the US Government has announced for the West African region will help to address security governance and development issues in the region.