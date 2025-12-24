2 hours ago

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a limited-time incentive to encourage undocumented migrants to voluntarily leave the country during the holiday season.

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, DHS said migrants who register to self-deport through the CBP Home app by December 31 will receive a $3,000 stipend, in addition to a free flight to their home country. Participants will also be eligible for the forgiveness of any civil fines or penalties related to their unlawful presence in the U.S.

Since January 2025, around 1.9 million undocumented migrants have voluntarily left the country, tens of thousands of whom used the CBP Home programme.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the incentive had been temporarily increased for the Christmas season.

“Since January 2025, 1.9 million illegal aliens have voluntarily self-deported, and tens of thousands have used the CBP Home program. During the Christmas season, the U.S. taxpayer is tripling the incentive—offering a $3,000 exit bonus, but just until the end of the year,” Noem said.

She added a warning to those remaining in the country illegally: “Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return.”

The programme, known as “Project Homecoming,” was established in May 2025 under a presidential proclamation by former President Donald Trump. Initially, DHS offered a $1,000 incentive and a free flight for voluntary departures. To fund the flights and exit bonuses, the State Department redirected $250 million originally allocated for refugee resettlement.

DHS described the self-deportation process through the CBP Home app as fast and free. Individuals simply need to download the app and submit their information, after which DHS arranges and covers the cost of travel.

The department warned that undocumented migrants who do not take advantage of the offer will face arrest and deportation, along with permanent restrictions on re-entry into the United States.