Hours after declaring that Ghana was lit because of his experience so far, American rapper Meek Mill who is spending his Christmas holidays in Ghana sang a different tune.

He posted a pickpocket incident on Instagram on December 29, the same night he performed at the Afro Nation concert in Accra.

"They pickpocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH…. Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!" a post on his Instagram status read.

It is not known whether the theft took place at the concert or not, it, however, did not affect his performance on the night.

Meek and his crew partied hard Wednesday night till daybreak in a famous club in the country's capital, Accra.

The rapper's videos and photos topped social media trends with fans expressing their excitement to have him in Ghana.

In an Instagram post, Meek Mill shared a video that chronicled his activities and encouraged his friends abroad to visit Ghana and the African continent.

According to him, most foreigners have been brainwashed by the negative stories about Africa and its good people.

The 'Going Bad' singer wrote: "Young kings came to club at 3am left and 7am on 12 o clock! #ghanalit they been keeping us from Africa huh lol my come thru be wayyyyyyyyyyyy different."