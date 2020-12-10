3 hours ago

The Nandome Dagara Biir Association of North America (ANANDA) has donated a 40-footer container load of assorted medical equipment, hospital consumables and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the St Theresa’s Hospital at Nandom in the Upper West Region.

The donation was made in collaboration with some donor partners.

Items

The items, worth $68,000, included hospital beds, mattresses, wheelchairs, health scales, pressure infusor, oxygen therapy kit, stethoscopes, surgical instruments, resuscitator, blood pressure cuffs, surgical table, crutches, laparoscopic instruments and blood transfer devices.

Others were boxes of suction canister, vascular closure device, radiography equipment, catheter securement device, stylets, anesthesia pediatric, solidifier, wound measuring guides, electrosurgical, tracheostomy tube, and pressure assisted device.

Presentation

A representative of the USA-based association, Mr Tobias Segkpeb, presented the items to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Aubrey Tigwii.

In a speech read on behalf of the President of the association, Dr Richard Beyogle, by Mr Segkpeb, he explained that the donation was in appreciation of “how much we have our people’s health at heart, and how much we want to give back to the very communities which made us who we are today.

“This is our widow’s mite to support the needs of the hospital — this very hospital where most of us received healthcare some years back, and where majority of our relatives and friends are currently receiving healthcare,” Dr Beyogle said.

Proper care

He urged the management of the hospital to take good care of the medical equipment and supplies and to apply them to the main purpose for which they had been donated to the hospital.

“As we are all aware, donors are encouraged to give more as long as the recipients take good care of the equipment in the hospital,” he added.

Association

Dr Beyogle explained that the purpose of the association, among other things, was to foster unity among members, provide welfare needs of the members, serve as a social network for the development of the communities back home and support the needy.

“Our ultimate mission or vision is to bring all Nandome in the diaspora together to help provide better health care needs of our relatives back home, help alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and pandemics by mobilising the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” he explained.

Dr Beyogle added that the association was also dedicated to advancing the moral, cultural, literacy and artistic heritage of the Dagara residents in North America.

Receiving the items, Dr Tigwii thanked the association for the kind donation, adding that the items arrived at the most appropriate time when the hospital was in dire need of some of the items.

Source: graphic.com.gh