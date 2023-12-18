1 hour ago

An Nsawam-based NPP volunteer group called V-24 has joined the calls of traditional rulers, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, and polling station executives pleading with the party's leadership to let their MP, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, run unopposed in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

The group claims that Hon. Annoh-Dompreh has excelled in both the constituency and Parliament.

The group said in a statement that the MP had strengthened the party's base, brought the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri together, and fulfilled about 90% of his pledges to them since taking office.

They cited, among other things, Annoh-Dompreh's ability to lobby, the addition of electricity to several communities, and rural telephone service as the reasons they require him to be elected without opposition.

Additionally, the group said the MP has embarked on a number of developmental projects since taking office, including employment for the youth, roads, infrastructure, health, and sports and more.

Read the full statement below:

Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen from the media.

We are gathered here as staunch members of the V-24, a group recognized by the New Patriotic Party to add our voices to an appeal for a NO CONTEST already being pursued by constituency executives, electoral area co-ordinators and polling station executives in our constituency in favour of our sitting Member of Parliament and Majority Chief Whip, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Ladies and gentlemen, our Member of Parliament has distinguished himself both in Parliament and in the constituency. He has been able to unite and strengthen the base of the party and satisfactorily delivered almost 90% of his promises to the citizenry. He has been a great anchor in championing unprecedented development in the history of Nsawam Adoagyiri.

In the area of EDUCATION, he has distributed literacy materials to all schools, both private and public including Senior High Schools in the constituency. He has built libraries, ICT centres and equipped them. Beneficiary schools are SMARTS, Nana Osae Djan, Adoagyiri Presby, Nsawam Prisons, Father Weiggers. For two consecutive years, he has rewarded excelling BECE candidates with brand new laptops, calculators, trunks and chop boxes, mattresses etc. As a result of these motivation, our constituency was first among the rankings in the Eastern Region last year. He has rewarded teachers also with brand new fridges, microwaves, cookers and burners etc. all from his own savings.

Under HEALTH AND SANITATION, he has supplied beds, wheel chairs and medical equipment across all CHPS compounds in the constituency. Under his leadership, Nsawam Govt Hospital now has two incubators and is receiving a massive facelift by building a modern maternity facility for them. He has recently commissioned a number of newly built CHPS compounds across the constituency.

In SPORTS and other related activities, for the first time in the history of our constituency, he has lobbied and commissioned 4 huge astro turfs for the constituency one each at Adoagyiri cocoa park, Adoagyiri Zongo, Nsawam Methodist and Ahwerease Darman.

LIGHTENING AND ELECTRICITY: He has erected and mounted street lights at almost every corner of our main streets and extended electricity to many areas in the constituency., Dobro, Amoakrom, Shallom, Kings bar, Djankrom, Oparekrom, Kwesikrom, Oparekrom, Duayeden, Darman, Bank road, Nsawam Central, Noka, Otopakrom, Kwakyekrom, Sakyikrom, Ahodjo etc.

RURAL TELEPHONY: at otukwadwo, bowkrom, asikabew, kwasikrom, kwakyekrom

EMPLOYMENT and SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES: 350 Security personnel

250 youth in afforestation, 25 personnel in TVET services, Several others in Ghana Education service, local government, GRA, Free Zones, Ghana Gas, NIA, Ghana Health Service, Audit Service, Foreign and Local scholarships.

ROADS: Nsawam Mortuary road, Dobro- Nsumia, Dobro-Gakope, Djankrom-Agbelengon, Ahwerease Darman, Nsawam A1 road, Nsawam Market road, just to mention but a few.

In brief, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh is already leading us on the path of progress especially with his position in parliamentary leadership . We cannot afford to stall or go back as a constituency considering the quick pace at which we are moving. Apart from the numerous developmental projects our MP has undertaken, It is important to also note that the demography of the constituency favors our MP especially where he identifies so well with all minority groups and fluent in some of their local dialects. These qualities make him highly attractive to the people.

His experience as MP coupled with his leadership in Parliament over the years, loyalty to the party puts him ahead and adds to his sterling credentials as the best man to lead us into the next general election. Percentage wise we can confidently say that our MPs performance is above 80% and he is the man the NDC fears in our constituency.

In fact, with an Hon. Annoh-Dompreh and Dr. Bawumia pairing, we can confidently say that we are battle ready for the 2024 election in our constituency and we anticipate to secure a landslide victory with not less than 15,000 votes difference in both Presidential and Parliamentary polls.

Ladies and gentlemen of the press, we admit that it doesn’t lie in our bossom to determine who goes uncontested or not. We are only appealing to the higher quarters based on feedback from our electorates and we hope and pray that our plea is considered and our wish granted. God bless the New Patriotic Party and God bless Ghana.Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, UNNOPPOSED. Thank you.