2 hours ago

Workers of the Tema-based Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) have called for the resignation of Reindorf Twumasi Ankrah, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation (GIADEC), citing alleged mismanagement and incompetence in overseeing the company’s affairs.

According to the union, VALCO possesses significant capacity to operate independently without external investment. They contend that claims of losses and debt, frequently cited by the CEO, are exaggerated and are being used to justify government-backed investment initiatives.

The workers further warned that the proposed strategic investments, described by the government as necessary, amount to a de facto sale of the company and should be halted to allow a thorough review of VALCO’s true prospects.

Speaking at a protest on Monday, February 9, Local Union Chairman Samuel Tetteh Agyeman urged the President to remove the CEO, stating that he is unfit to lead GIADEC.

“He doesn’t take advice from anyone, and nothing concerns him. What he decides to do, whether good or bad, is what he does. We wrote him a letter on December 18, and he hasn’t replied, so we don’t know what he is up to. He also does not communicate with anyone,” Agyeman said.

The union’s protest reflects growing frustration among VALCO workers over management practices and the perceived lack of transparency in handling the company’s affairs.