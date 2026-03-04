4 hours ago

Spanish La Liga side Valencia CF have completed the signing of promising Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi as part of their long-term development plans.

The 18-year-old joins the six-time Spanish champions from Heart of Lions, where he impressed with his composure and maturity in midfield despite his young age.

Valencia confirmed that Ofori Sakyi will begin his journey with the club’s B team, a pathway designed to nurture young talents before gradually integrating them into the senior squad.

Club sources say the move reflects Valencia’s continued investment in emerging African talent, with the teenager viewed as one for the future.

For Ofori Sakyi, the transfer represents a major step in his career, moving from Ghana’s domestic league to one of Europe’s top competitions. The focus now will be on adapting to the demands of Spanish football and proving he is ready to make the leap to the first team.

‎Ghanaian fans will be watching closely as another young prospect seeks to make his mark on one of football’s biggest stages.