54 minutes ago

The Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development (VAST-Ghana) has renewed calls for the government to impose an outright ban on alcohol sold in sachets and miniature bottles, citing serious public health risks, particularly to children and young people.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Labram Musah, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, VAST-Ghana warned that sachet alcohol is cheap, easy to conceal and often highly concentrated — sometimes containing alcohol levels of 43 per cent or more — making it readily accessible to underage users, including schoolchildren.

The organisation noted that early exposure to alcohol increases the risk of abuse, addiction and long-term health complications, including liver damage, even when consumed in small quantities. It stressed that the developing bodies of children and adolescents are especially vulnerable to these effects.

VAST-Ghana urged authorities to follow the example of Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), which has enforced a nationwide ban on sachet alcohol and small bottles below 200 millilitres. According to the group, the Nigerian approach demonstrates that protecting public health — particularly that of minors — requires firm regulatory action rather than prolonged debate.

“NAFDAC’s decisive action addresses the affordability gap exploited by the alcohol industry through small packaging,” the statement said.

The organisation argued that Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) already has the legal backing under the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) to regulate and prohibit unsafe products, without the need for extended parliamentary processes that, it said, are often used to delay action.

While commending the FDA for existing measures — including restrictions on alcohol advertising and the use of celebrities in promotions — VAST-Ghana reiterated that banning sachet alcohol and miniature bottles is long overdue.

The group also welcomed the announcement by Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, that government plans to introduce the Alcohol Control Regulation Bill. The proposed legislation is expected to curb excessive alcohol promotion by setting clear guidelines on advertising, sponsorship and marketing practices that target vulnerable groups, especially children.

VAST-Ghana called on government and the FDA to build on this momentum by urgently banning sachet and miniature alcohol products while finalising the broader alcohol control regulations. It said such steps would align Ghana with regional peers like Nigeria, Uganda and Malawi.

The advocacy group said its position is anchored in the World Health Organization’s Global Strategy to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol and the SAFER technical package, particularly the pillar that focuses on strengthening restrictions on alcohol availability.

Citing findings published in BMC Public Health in May 2025, VAST-Ghana expressed concern that alcohol has become the most commonly used substance among Ghanaian students, with reported initiation ages dropping to as young as 10 years. It added that the widespread availability of sachet alcohol in transport terminals, community spaces and near schools has normalised alcohol use among children.

“This is not only a public health issue, but a threat to national security and future human capital,” the statement said, warning that unchecked alcohol marketing undermines the country’s long-term development prospects.

VAST-Ghana called on the FDA to immediately ban the production and sale of alcohol in sachets and PET bottles, fully integrate the SAFER framework into national policy, and establish strict conflict-of-interest rules to limit alcohol industry influence in public health policymaking.

It urged the government, the Ministry of Health, Parliament and other stakeholders to adopt a firm, evidence-based approach, stressing that protecting public health is preventive rather than punitive.

According to the organisation, banning sachet alcohol and implementing comprehensive alcohol control measures would help Ghana build a healthier, more productive and resilient society.