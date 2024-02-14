1 hour ago

Swedish Allsvanskan side Västerås SK has made a significant move by announcing the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Samuel Asoma on a lucrative three-year contract.

Asoma, a former youth player at Club Brugge, has completed his transfer to the newly-promoted Swedish top-tier team, with his contract set to run for the next three football seasons.

The 21-year-old, who previously featured for Dalkurd FF in Sweden, joins the Superettan Champions on a free transfer, adding depth and skill to their midfield ahead of the upcoming Allsvanskan top-flight division.

In a statement released via the club's official website, VSK Fotboll confirmed the agreement, stating, "VSK Fotboll and Belgian Samuel Asoma, 21, with last club address in Dalkurd, agree on an agreement that extends over three years."

Expressing his delight upon sealing the deal, Asoma shared his excitement about returning to Swedish football, expressing fond memories of his time with Dalkurd. He stated, "I am very happy to be back in Sweden, I enjoyed myself very well here when I played for Dalkurd. I am very much looking forward to playing in the Allsvenskan with VSK."

Born in Berekum, Ghana, Asoma migrated to Belgium at a young age. Despite representing the Belgian U15, U16, U17, U18 & U19 national youth teams, he remains eligible to switch allegiance and potentially represent Ghana on the international stage, offering an exciting prospect for both club and country.