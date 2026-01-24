40 minutes ago

The Vice President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has commended the Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, and his team for the progress made under the government’s digital transformation agenda.

The Vice President gave the commendation on Thursday, January 22, 2026, during a working visit to the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations (MoCDTI) in Accra as part of her tour of sector ministries to strengthen collaboration between the Presidency and government institutions.

Welcoming her, Sam George outlined major reforms within the Ministry, including the ongoing review of all 11 agencies under his supervision to improve efficiency and performance. He disclosed that outdated ICT-related laws, some over two decades old, are currently under review, including legislation on electronic communications, electronic transactions, cybersecurity, and data protection.

The Minister revealed that a bill aimed at addressing misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech is being finalised for Cabinet consideration, while safeguarding constitutional freedoms. He emphasised that unchecked digital abuse poses a threat to national peace and cohesion.

On skills development, the Minister highlighted progress on the One Million Coders Programme, a flagship initiative being implemented in partnership with global technology companies such as Google, MTN, Huawei, Telecel, and others. The programme is expected to train about 400,000 beneficiaries this year, with rollout planned in at least 100 constituencies.

Sam George further outlined measures to curb waste and duplication in government ICT contracts through strengthened procurement controls, mandatory Ministry of Finance authorisation, and NITA clearance for ICT procurements. He also cited reforms at the Ghana Domain Name Registry, improved rural connectivity, interventions to reduce mobile data costs, and progress towards a stronger national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy.

On cybersecurity, the Minister reported intensified enforcement, noting that nearly 1,000 arrests were made in 2025 in connection with cybercrime activities. He commended the Data Protection Commission for its role in safeguarding citizens’ data and disclosed that the Ministry has operated a fully paperless system since July 1, 2025, improving efficiency and workflow tracking.

On her part, the Vice President explained that the visit was intended to close perceived gaps between the Presidency and the Ministry, foster familiarity, and open direct channels of engagement.

She stressed that governance must be people-centred and collaborative, noting that effective delivery of the government’s agenda requires strong coordination across all levels of the public service.

She also lauded Sam George and the staff of the Ministry for their dedication and hard work, acknowledging both frontline personnel and those working behind the scenes whose efforts keep the system running. She praised Ghana Post’s leadership and applauded initiatives aimed at training girls in ICT and coding.

The Vice President expressed her personal passion for the One Million Coders Programme, stressing the need for long-term planning to ensure that training translates into clear opportunities and positions Ghana competitively over the next decade. She emphasised that while partnerships with global firms are important, Ghana must build systems that strengthen its technological identity, self-reliance, and local expertise.

She welcomed NITA’s oversight role and encouraged stronger collaboration across institutions, cautioning against silos and turf wars. According to her, peace remains the foundation of national progress, making it imperative to address misinformation, disinformation, and hate speech.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang congratulated the Ministry on the progress made so far and urged continued focus and deliberate delivery to ensure that the nation is left better than it was found.

The Vice President’s visit also coincided with the birthday of the Sector Minister, Samuel Nartey George.