4 hours ago

Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang held high-level talks with GB Foods, a subsidiary of Agrolimen, as part of her visit to Barcelona, Spain.

The meeting forms part of ongoing efforts to deepen Ghana's long-standing relationship with Spain and explore mutually beneficial investment opportunities, particularly in the agriculture sector.

She shared the update in an X post on Friday, April 17, 2026.

"As part of her official engagements in Barcelona, Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang held a meeting with GB Foods, a subsidiary of Agrolimen.

The engagement reaffirmed the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Spain, while underscoring Government’s commitment to fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

Discussions focused on opportunities within Ghana’s tomato value chain, in alignment with Government’s broader agenda to promote agro-processing, value addition, and job creation. Particular emphasis was placed on integrating Ghanaian tomato farmers into the value chain to enhance sustainable livelihoods, boost local production, and reduce import dependence.

Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for investment and deepening strategic cooperation to drive industrial growth, support local farmers, and advance Ghana’s economic transformation agenda."