Vice President Dr. Bawumia (second from right) paying his last respect to the late IGP

The Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Ma­hamudu Bawumia, yesterday August 8, 2024, joined hundreds of mourners at the forecourt of the State House in Accra to bid farewell to the late former Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Yalley Kwofie.

Mr Kwofie who was the 12th IGP served from January 1, 1990, to September 30, 1996, and died at the age of 84.

Mourners adorned in black including family took turns to file past the body in the casket which was later closed at 9 am.

The solemn funeral service was attended by personalities including the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey; Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, members of the Police Management Board, heads of security agencies, Regional Commanders and retired IGPs.

In a glowing tribute by the Ghana Police Service (GPS), which was read by the Direc­tor-General of the Human Resource Department of the GPS, Commissioner of Police (COP) Daniel Afriyie said the late IGP’s dedication and commitment to duty were exceptional.

“There was no doubt that the image of the Service was lifted high during his tenure as IGP,” he added.

According to the GPS, his passion towards police duties and dedication to welfare issues of personnel was awesome.

His wife, Mrs. Elizabeth Kwofie, described her husband as more than just a spouse,” he was my soulmate, my confidante and my for­vever companion”.

In a tribute by his children, they said their father demonstrated unrelenting dedication to his family.

According to them, the late IGP worked tirelessly across the country and beyond and provided for them, always putting their needs before his own.

In a sermon, the Chaplain-General of the GPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police(D­COP) Reverend Father George Arthur, urged the public to serve humanity when given the mandate with love and accountability.

He said human life was time-bound and urged the public to seek for salvation.

Rev Fr Arthur said life was a cycle and called on people in authority to be careful how they treat people, stating that life was a cycle.

The late longest serving IGP was appoint­ed Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria in 1998 by the former late President Jerry John Rawlings.

He was appointed the Commissioner of the then Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), now the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority(GRA).

As part of the occasion, the Vice President donated GH¢50,000 to the widow, children and family.