Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured that the government will collaborate with the Catholic Church to ensure the timely completion of the Legacy of Hope Paediatric and Children’s Cancer Hospital.

Speaking at the Closing Mass of the 2025 Rosary Congress on October 18, 2025, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that development initiatives led by private and religious organisations align with the government’s broader vision to strengthen the country’s healthcare sector.

“Government will work with the Church because this request is not for personal gain, but for the national interest,” she stated highlighting the hospital’s potential to address critical healthcare needs for children.

Her remarks came in response to an appeal by the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, C.S.Sp., who urged support for the final stages of the hospital’s development.

The Legacy of Hope Paediatric Hospital, once completed, will offer specialised care for children battling cancer and other serious medical conditions.

Key facilities within the hospital will include an Outpatient Department (OPD), a theatre, radiology units, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a pharmacy, a medical block, a maternity ward, and special accommodation for families.