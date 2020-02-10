2 hours ago

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended Ghana’s banking sector for the continued support for Government initiatives and development programmes over the years.

The Vice President is particularly grateful for the support of Barclays Bank Ghana over the years in achieving Government’s flagship programmes in agriculture, education and technology, and for supporting other programmes such as rural telephony network expansion, Ghana Road fund financing, Getfund Syndicated facility, all geared towards inclusive development.

Vice President Bawumia gave the commendation when he delivered an address on behalf of President Nana Akufo-Addo at the launch of Absa Bank Ghana, formerly Barclays Bank Ghana, in Accra on Monday, 10th February, 2020.

This change follows the take over of Barclays Bank by the Absa group in 2018.

Recalling some highlights of Barclays Bank’s 103 year history in Ghana, Vice President Bawumia commended the bank for setting a high bar for banking in the country and partnering successive governments to achieve remarkable feats.

“You have made significant contribution to the economic growth and development of Ghana. As a bank, you have played significant roles in our annual cocoa syndication arrangement, the various Eurobonds and many other financing deals to generate funds for key government projects to serve the people of our beloved country.

“Indeed, you were at the forefront of the 2017 bold historic 2.25 billion dollars bond, which we raised to help support key development projects for Ghana. The deal, the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa, was instrumental in Government’s liability management strategy.

“In addition to the above, you are playing an instrumental role in the financing of various important development projects across the country” Vice President Bawumia disclosed.

“These and the many other support give us the confidence that Absa Bank’s commitment to Ghana is unchanging.”

Vice President Bawumia called on the banking and financial sector to do more for Small and Medium Entreprises (SME), who play a very key role in the economy.

“One area of great concern for us as government is support to the Small and Medium-sized Scale Enterprises. The contribution of the SME sector to our economy is quite significant. It is for this reason that government continues to encourage private sector support for this segment.

“The President acknowledges the support the private sector and especially some of the financial institutions are giving to the SME sector, making us truly partners in development.”

To take further advantage of the benefits of technology and digitisation, Vice President Bawumia said Ghana is reaching for a major frontier of financial inclusion.

“Thanks to the Bank of Ghana and Ghipps, Ghana will launch a Universal QR Code payments system next month. This will make it possible for all retailers to receive payments on their mobile phones without the need for Point of Sale device.

“Soon we will be buying ‘Kofi brokeman,’ paying for tro-tro services, paying rent and for stuff in the market with our QR Code. Singapore launched a QR Code system in 2018. Ghana will be about the only country in Africa with a QR Code system.

“It is our determination that Ghana will not be left behind in the 4th Industrial Revolution and our human resource development, our financial sector development should focus broadly on building an inclusive system that opens the landscape for innovation and deepening of both the public and private sector environment.”

Vice President Bawumia commended the board and management of Barclays for the smooth transition to a new brand name, saying “Ghana together with Absa Bank is making history. This year, 2020, is the dawn of a new decade and a new and refreshed beginning for Absa Bank Ghana Limited and we are proud to be part of this beginning.” Managing Director of ABSA Ghana Mrs. Abena Opoku Osei

Speaking at the launch the Managing Director of ABSA Ghana Mrs. Abena Opoku Osei said: “Today, we begin a new chapter as ABSA Bank Ghana Limited, while we retain our 100-year heritage of

indelible commitment to Ghana’s economic growth. Our new brand demonstrates our commitment to building a bank that is centered on growth for our people through the provision of financial resources, services and opportunities that connect their dreams to possibilities.”

She added: “As one of Africa’s top three largest banks, backed by a large capital base and balance sheet, we will continue to play a leading role in Ghana’s development agenda while we remain focused on serving Ghanaians with quality groundbreaking financial services and safe investments for their hard-earned money. Our destiny is tied to that of our country and our commitment to Ghana is absolute.”

“When we started this journey over 3 years ago, we took time to seek insights from our clients and stakeholders. We took to heart what they told us and set out to build a bank that partners them in innovative ways to bring meaning to their lives. Ghanaians can look forward to stronger partnerships that drive sustainable growth and a brighter future for all,” Mrs. Osei-Opoku reiterated.

Credit: Daily Mail GH