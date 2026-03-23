10 hours ago

The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana is urging a swift and coordinated response from government, industry stakeholders, and agricultural researchers to mitigate the effects of Burkina Faso’s recent ban on tomato exports to Ghana.

Government officials have already initiated discussions with authorities in Burkina Faso to resolve the issue. The talks aim to maintain the long-standing trade relationship between the two neighbouring countries while addressing the concerns that led to the export restriction.

Speaking to Citi Business News, the Association’s President, Dr. Felix Kamassah, cautioned that the ban poses a serious risk to Ghana’s vegetable supply chain and could lead to price instability if immediate action is not taken.

He emphasized the need for collaboration among key stakeholders to find a lasting solution. According to him, policymakers, producers, and researchers must work together to tackle the issue comprehensively. He disclosed that the Association is already engaging the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to explore practical interventions.

Dr. Kamassah noted that Ghana’s heavy dependence on imported tomatoes has long been a concern within the industry, warning that the current situation was foreseeable.

He further advised against handling the issue solely at the policy level, stressing the importance of involving farmers and producers who have first-hand knowledge of the country’s agricultural systems.

Highlighting possible solutions, he pointed to the need for expanded greenhouse farming, improved irrigation systems, and increased investment in year-round tomato production. Such measures, he said, would help stabilise supply and reduce Ghana’s reliance on imports.

Dr. Kamassah also underscored the importance of securing funding to support these initiatives, noting that consistent local production would help prevent recurring disruptions in the future.

The urgency of the situation has been heightened by security concerns affecting cross-border trade. In February 2026, seven Ghanaian tomato traders were killed and several others injured in an ambush by armed militants in Titao, a town in northern Burkina Faso, during a routine trading trip. The incident has further exposed the risks associated with relying on external sources for essential food supplies.