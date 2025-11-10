51 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian actor Jojo Mills-Robertson, who has long been celebrated for his iconic role in the popular Efiewura television series, has been left heartbroken following the sudden death of his 38-year-old son, Francis Mills Robertson, affectionately known as “Naab.”

The US-based Ghanaian actor confirmed the tragic news on his official Facebook page on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

In a brief but emotional post, the actor expressed his deep pain and sorrow, though he did not reveal the cause of death.

The post quickly drew an outpouring of condolences and sympathy from fans, fellow actors, and the general public, who remembered his son as a kind and vibrant personality.

While details surrounding Francis’ passing remain unclear, the emotional tone of Mills-Robertson’s message reflected the magnitude of his loss. “My heart is heavy,” he wrote, leaving many of his followers in shock.

The news has since sent waves of grief through the entertainment community, especially among fans of Efiewura, the long-running local sitcom that cemented the actor’s status as one of the beloved screen legends.

Jojo Mills-Robertson’s career spans several decades, with a reputation for his comic flair and fatherly roles in television and film.

After relocating to the United States, he continued to maintain ties with the Ghanaian creative industry, often encouraging younger talents and participating in diaspora-led film initiatives.

Francis Mills Robertson, the late son of the actor, was known among close circles for his humility and passion for the arts, often supporting his father’s career behind the scenes.

His death at such a young age has been described by family friends as a “devastating and untimely loss.”

Tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues in the film industry, including actors from the Efiewura series and members of the Ghana Actors Guild, many of whom have extended their condolences to the grieving actor and his family.