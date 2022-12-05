39 minutes ago

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie has revealed how he felt when his son, actor Yul Edochie, disclosed he had picked his colleague, Judy Austin, as a second wife.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanguard, Pete Edochie said he didn’t feel good about his son’s decision but that was his choice to make.

“I didn’t feel good, but like I said, I’m a Christian and I read the Bible. Solomon, with 700 wives and 300 concubines, was branded a man of wisdom. It’s his choice and for whatever reason he decided to take a second wife, that’s what I can say," he was quoted as saying.

Yul made news in April this year when he announced he had picked Judy as his second wife.

His first wife, May, has since expressed her displeasure at his decision, stating that she will not be cajoled to accept what does not align with her faith.