2 hours ago

Veteran actor Prince Yawson popularly known as Waakye is dead.

According to a family source who confirmed the unfortunate news, the “Obra” actor has been fighting for his life for sometime now, but gave up the ghost today, Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The cause of his death is however not readily clear.

The veteran actor has allegedly been bedridden by mild stroke since 2013, which explains his disappearance from our TV screens; unlike times past when he served Ghanaian TV screens with unadulterated talent and unlimited entertainment.

Few days ago, there was a viral news report that the legendary actor’s condition worsened and was rushed to a spiritual and herbal home at Dominase in the Central Region.

Actor Prince Yawson, known in showbiz circles as Waakye has featured in popular movies such as 'Diabolo’, 'Babina', 'Obra', and ‘Chorkor Trotro’ - a Ghanaian comedy series which is aired on TV3 - in the early 2000s.