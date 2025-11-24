3 hours ago

Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, widely known as ‘Akpatse’, has passed away at the age of 72. He died peacefully on November 22, 2025, after years of battling severe health complications.

Mr Addo was an iconic figure in Ghana’s creative arts industry, an actor, lecturer, director, and cultural advocate whose influence shaped generations of performers. His unforgettable roles on GTV’s Thursday Theatre and other stage and television productions made him a household name, beloved for his wit, humour, and captivating presence.

A consummate professional, he studied Drama and Theatre Studies at the University of Ghana before earning a master’s degree in Acting and Directing from the University of Leeds in the UK. His academic grounding translated into a rich career both on stage and in the classroom.

Beyond acting, Mr Addo held leadership roles, including Director at the National Theatre and Director of Programmes at the National Commission on Culture. He also lectured at the University of Ghana’s Theatre Arts Department, where he mentored many of the country’s most celebrated actors and filmmakers.

In his later years, he faced major health challenges, including visual impairment caused by glaucoma and cataracts. Despite this, his impact on Ghana’s arts landscape remained undeniable, and he continued to be respected for his resilience and commitment to the craft.

Mr Addo leaves behind an enduring legacy that will continue to influence Ghanaian theatre, film, and cultural expression for years to come.

Source: Myjoyonline