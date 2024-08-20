4 hours ago

Renowned veteran broadcaster and Director of Communications at the Melcom Group of Companies, Godwin Avenorgbo, has been reported dead.

His former, long-time employers, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), posted a terse notice of his sudden demise via social media platform, Facebook, late Monday.

The Grand Master, as the sweet-voiced Godwin Avenorgbo was affectionately called by his peers and mentees alike, was last Thursday, August 15, an active part of activities at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) 75th Anniversary Commemorative Lecture at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

He was the Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee.

The GBC Facebook post only acknowledged that the ‘Grandmaster’ (Godwin Avenorgbor) has bowed out and wished his ‘gentle soul’ a peaceful rest, accompanied with a photograph of him in a relaxed pose.

Godwin Avenorgbo is well-remembered for his long service at the national broadcaster, GBC, where he anchored many programmes with his distinctive voice and engaging presentation style as a journalist and broadcaster, and later as a public relations and corporate communications specialist.

He has been associated with various companies and organisations in Ghana as public relations and communications strategist, a role he has played to the end of his life.