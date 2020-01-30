2 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster, Mr. Albert Oko Dagadu, popularly known as Nii Oko has died.

He was 78 years.

Nii Oko made his a mark in the country's media landscape, in the 80s and 90s, having mentored several news anchors, particularly in the Ga language.

He was part of the team that formed private-owned free to air television station, TV Africa.

Although much is not revealed about his death, this portal understands the sad news occurred on Thursday, January 23, 2020 [exactly one week today] after a short illness.

Industry players have since thronged social media platforms to eulogise the old-timer.

TV3 news anchor, Abu Issa Monnie said Nii Oko was very friendly and always wore a good smile. According to him, the late Nii Oko was always ready to help with Ga pronunciations and nearly drafted him (Issa Monnie) into reading the Ga news.

"He taught me how to pronounce Adentan, and not Adenta", said Issa Monnie.