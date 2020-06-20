19 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster with the Despite Media Group, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has turned a golden age today.

Affectionately called Chairman General, he was born on 20th June 1970.

He is currently the host of Peace FM’s morning show “Kokrokoo”.

He has won many awards for his handwork in the media landscape of Ghana including Radio Morning Show host of the Year in 2014 and Best Journalist of the Year in 2017.

He is an accomplished journalist in Ghana which is why he has become a household name for listeners of radio in the country and beyond.

Education

Considering his level of knowledge in Journalism, many have been wondering the educational level of the veteran journalist.

Kwami Sefa Kayi completed his secondary education at the Okuapeman Secondary School. He then got admission into the Ghana Institute of Journalism, where he obtained Certificate in Public Relations, Advertising & Marketing and Certificate In Advanced Communication.

Philanthropic work

Kwame Sefa Kayi is the founder of “Kokrokoo Charities”, a charity organization which was established in 2015. The Foundation so far has donated incubators worth $100,000.00 to help curb mortality rate of children born pre-term.

Other accomplishments

Mr. Kayi is an accomplished man and is also into marketing and advertising. He is also an ambassador for a number of brands, including GOIL and MTN Ghana.

His accomplishments have earned him rave reviews from many people and he is certainly one of the most successful and richest journalists in the country presently.