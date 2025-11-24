3 hours ago

Veteran Ghanaian defender Denis Odoi has signed for Dutch Eredivisie side NAC Breda on a free transfer until the end of the season, with the club holding an option to extend his stay for an additional year.

The 37-year-old joins compatriot Kamal Sowah, with whom he featured at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars. His arrival comes at a crucial time for Breda, who are battling defensive injuries and fighting for survival in the Eredivisie.

Club Statement

“Odoi has signed with NAC until the end of the season, with a club option for an additional season on Breda’s payroll. The new signing strengthens Breda’s defense, which is currently struggling with several injuries,” the club announced.

Odoi’s Career Journey



Over 600 official matches played across Europe



Clubs: Anderlecht, Club Brugge, KSC Lokeren, OH Leuven, Fulham (170+ appearances), Royal Antwerp



International: 1 cap for Belgium, 14 caps for Ghana



Versatility: Can operate across the backline and as a defensive midfielder

Odoi made over 30 appearances in his final season at De Bosuil with Royal Antwerp, showcasing his durability and leadership.

NAC Technical Director Peter Maas praised the signing:

“His drive and passion remain as strong as ever. In the battle for survival in the Eredivisie, we’re adding another fighter to the squad. He’s fit and motivated to play for NAC. With Odoi, the coaching staff now has an extra option.”

Odoi has already begun training at the BO Infra Training Complex in Zundert, with NAC working to qualify him for upcoming away fixtures against Excelsior Rotterdam and Sparta Rotterdam.