Contrary to earlier media reports suggesting his departure from Hearts of Oak, experienced midfielder Gladson Awako has refuted the claims, asserting that he is still a player of the club.

The reports had indicated that Awako and the Phobians had mutually agreed to part ways before the commencement of the 2023/24 season, despite the fact that he had one more year remaining on his current contract.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, the 2009 FIFA World Cup winner dismissed the rumors, urging the public to disregard them entirely.

"At the moment, I'm still a player of Hearts of Oak, and I have 14-15 months left on my contract. Although we don't have a coach at the moment, a new coach may come in with a different philosophy. Nevertheless, I am delighted to captain this great team," Awako stated.

He further assured the fans that they can expect an improved team performance in the upcoming season, as the players will continue to give their best to elevate the club to greater heights.

Awako has undeniably become a vital component of the Phobians since joining the club, significantly contributing to their success, which includes winning the FA Cup and President Cup.

Following the departure of Fatawu Mohammed, the experienced midfielder was appointed as the captain of the team, showcasing the trust and leadership he commands within the club.